Chattogram port halts cargo handling as Fani closes in

  Chattogram Bureau  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2019 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 01:17 PM BdST

The Chattogram Port Authority has halted cargo handling at the main port’s outer anchorage due to bad weather caused by cyclonic storm Fani.

The move came on Thursday after the Met office issued danger signal No. 6 for the Chattogram port.

 

More to follow

