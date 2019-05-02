Chattogram port halts cargo handling as Fani closes in
Chattogram Bureau bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 01:17 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 01:17 PM BdST
The Chattogram Port Authority has halted cargo handling at the main port’s outer anchorage due to bad weather caused by cyclonic storm Fani.
The move came on Thursday after the Met office issued danger signal No. 6 for the Chattogram port.
More to follow
