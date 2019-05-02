Home > Bangladesh

BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2019 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 05:47 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has suspended river transport services on all routes due to cyclonic storm Fani that is likely to hit the coastal belts of Bangladesh on Friday.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued danger signal No. 7 for Mongla and Payra ports, 6 for Chattogram as Cyclone Fani reached within the 915 Km of the coastal districts. Cox’s Bazar port has been asked to continue to hoist the local cautionary signal No. 4. 

Moreover, the weekly holiday of all officials and employees of the BIWTA has been cancelled to tackle the imminent natural disaster, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

"All types of transport services on all routes will remain suspended until further notice,” Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.

Also, the authority issued the danger signal No. 1 for all inland river ports which may be increased further, said Aftab Uddin, an official in the Met office.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the Odisha coast in India through Gopalpur and Chandbali near Puri with wind speeds in excess of 170 kmph on Friday.

It may reach the south-western districts in the evening, according to the Met office forecast.

Fani is likely to cut its path through the Khulna region Friday morning.

The lowlands in the coastal belt may have tidal bore 4 to 5 feet higher than the usual, when the cyclone crosses it. Also, heavy downpour is expected in the area.

BIWTA suspends river transports as Fani advances

