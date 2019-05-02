Bangladesh, India brace for Fani as furious storm churns
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 04:37 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 04:58 AM BdST
Bangladesh and India have taken massive preparations to battle Fani as the "very severe" cyclone has been gathering strength over the Bay of Bengal since Saturday, drawing and stashing clouds for heavy rainfalls.
Bangladesh has alerted 56,000 volunteers of Cyclone Preparation Programme along with the army camps in the coastal areas as the storm is likely to hit the country in a weakened form next Saturday morning after crossing Odisha in India on Friday afternoon.
“Warning announcements are being made through loudspeakers. Preparations for meeting demands for food, clothe and medical care have been taken,” State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said after a meeting on preparations for the storm in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Announcement for preparation for Fani along the Digha coast in India. Photo: Screengrab of video uploaded on Facebook
Maximum sustained wind speed may be 175 to 185kmph gusting to 205kmph when the storm is likely to cross the coast, according to India Meteorological Department.
More than 100 million people are in the potential path of this life-threatening tropical cyclone, according to an AccuWeather report.
There is a chance that Fani could briefly become a Super Cyclonic Storm, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane with sustained wind speed of 252kmph or higher, it added.
The storm will weaken with rainfalls in swathes of India and Bangladesh after crossing the coast, according to graphic of its possible path and effects drawn by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre.
It will be “disastrous” if Fani changes course and strikes Bangladesh directly, Shamsuddin Ahmed, a director at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, says.
The storm’s current path suggests it will hit West Bengal after crossing Odisha, but its effects will “catastrophically” spread up to Cox’s Bazar via Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira and Chattogram, according to him.
Bangladesh may raise the warning to danger signal on Thursday afternoon if Fani continues to advance towards north, the meteorologist said.
Weekly and all other holidays of the officials related to disaster management and relief work in the districts vulnerable to the effects of the storm have been cancelled. Department of Disaster Management said all its branches in the coastal district will be open round the clock from Wednesday to coordinate relief and rehabilitation work.
A fisherman carries his tools as he leaves for a safer place after tying his boats along the shore ahead of cyclone Fani in Peda Jalaripeta on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, India, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
The state of Odisha has also moved in thousands of disaster management personnel to help those living in mud-and-thatch homes in low-lying areas take shelter from Fani.
"We are making best efforts to inform them about the cyclone and move these vulnerable people to cyclone shelters," Bishnupada Sethi, the state's special relief commissioner, told Reuters.
Tourists have also been advised to leave the coastal temple town of Puri, a sacred destination for Hindu pilgrims.
Ahead of Fani, IMD warned of extensive damage to all types of huts, some damage to old and badly managed buildings, potential threat from flying objects, extensive uprooting of communication, power poles and trees, disruption of rail and road link, and extensive damage to crops.
Action suggested by IMD include total suspension of fishing operations, extensive evacuation from coastal areas, diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic, keeping people in affected areas indoors and suspension of movement in motor boats and small ships.
