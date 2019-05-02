At least 10 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi Arabia car crash
Saudi Arabia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 11:16 PM BdST
A road traffic accident in Saudi Arabia has left at least 10 Bangladeshi migrant workers dead and seven others injured.
The accident occurred in Shaqra, a town about 180 kilometres from capital Riyadh, on Thursday, expatriate Bangladeshis said.
Fakhrul Islam, a spokesman for the Embassy of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia, confirmed the death toll to bdnews24.com.
All the victims were employees of Al Harif Catering Company, the expatriates said but could not provide names and details immediately.
The expatriates said a vehicle carrying the 17 Bangladeshis from Riyadh crashed after the driver lost control while entering Shaqra.
Two of the injured were sent to a hospital in Riyadh in ‘critical’ condition, the non-resident Bangladeshis said.
Two were admitted to Shaqra General Hospital while as many others were given first-aid.
The bodies have been kept at the Shaqra hospital, according to Fakhrul.
