Two domestic workers found dead on rooftop in Uttara

Published: 01 May 2019 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 03:10 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of two female domestic workers from the rooftop of a building at Uttara in Dhaka.

They are believed to have died after falling off a six-story building. However, police could not confirm what led to their death.

Rubi, 17, and Halima, 14, used to work in the house of garment businessman Majedul Islam, said Uttara West Police Station chief Tapan Chandra Saha.

Night guards found the injured girls in a state of unconsciousness on the rooftop. They were rushed to Crescent Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

The video footage of the building revealed that the two girls went to the rooftop at 3:32am, according to the OC. But their activities on the rooftop were not captured on camera. 

“We still do not know whether they willingly jumped onto the other rooftop or they were pushed.”

The hands and feet of both the girls were fractured, said the OC. The post-mortem report may reveal whether there was any foul play in it, he added.  

“One of the girls was still alive while they were being taken to the hospital. She asked the doctor for a local anaesthesia if they were to operate on her. She died moments after that,” said OC Tapan.

One of the night guards told the police that he suddenly heard a thud after 3:30am. He heard cries of help. The guards then rushed to the spot and arranged for the girls to be sent to the hospital. 

