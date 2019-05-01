Home > Bangladesh

Sarbahara Party leader killed in Bogura ‘gunfight’

  Bogura Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 May 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 12:54 PM BdST

A leader of the banned Sarbahara Party has died in an alleged gunfight in Bogura, police say.

The incident took place at around 1pm on Wednesday near Boalkandi Bridge on Sherpur-to-Dhunat road under Sherpur Upazila, said Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Sanatan Chakrabarty. 

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Shafiur Rahman Jyoti.

Police officer Sanatan said that Jyoti had been named in 13 cases, including five murder charges. He was sentenced to 84 years in prison in the Natore Gurudaspur Police Station robbery case in 1987. 

The officer also mentioned that Jyoti was on the run.

Describing the police raid, Sanatan said the miscreants fled the scene after police stormed the area near Boalkandi Bridge.

"Later, police took Jyoti to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College hospital where the doctors declared him dead."

A gun, bullets, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle were also recovered from the spot, said the officer.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cyclone Fani gathers strength

Two domestic workers found dead in Uttara

Hasina flies to London

Nusrat murder: Disciplinary action recommended against Feni SP

Sarbahara Party leader dies in ‘gunfight’

No worries about stock market: PM

Fani heading towards Odisha

Australia hails Hasina's leadership

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.