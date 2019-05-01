Sarbahara Party leader killed in Bogura ‘gunfight’
Bogura Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 12:54 PM BdST
A leader of the banned Sarbahara Party has died in an alleged gunfight in Bogura, police say.
The incident took place at around 1pm on Wednesday near Boalkandi Bridge on Sherpur-to-Dhunat road under Sherpur Upazila, said Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Sanatan Chakrabarty.
The man has been identified as 55-year-old Shafiur Rahman Jyoti.
Police officer Sanatan said that Jyoti had been named in 13 cases, including five murder charges. He was sentenced to 84 years in prison in the Natore Gurudaspur Police Station robbery case in 1987.
The officer also mentioned that Jyoti was on the run.
Describing the police raid, Sanatan said the miscreants fled the scene after police stormed the area near Boalkandi Bridge.
"Later, police took Jyoti to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College hospital where the doctors declared him dead."
A gun, bullets, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle were also recovered from the spot, said the officer.
