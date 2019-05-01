PM Hasina flies to London
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2019 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 02:16 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka on an ‘official’ visit to the UK.
Hasina left Dhaka at around 9:15am on Wednesday with her entourage on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, PM’s adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, accompanied Hasina in her visit.
She is scheduled to land in London at around 3:15pm local time.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the prime minister at Heathrow International Airport.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, chiefs of the three, dean of the diplomatic corps and civil and military officials were present at the Dhaka airport to see off the prime minister.

