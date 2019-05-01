Nusrat murder: Panel recommends disciplinary action against Feni SP, ex-Sonagazi police chief
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2019 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 04:50 PM BdST
A police headquarters probe panel has recommend disciplinary action against Feni superintendent of police and ex-Sonagazi police chief in connection with the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, a madrasa student.
The five-member panel found the police officials guilty of negligence in the case.
The report was submitted on Tuesday to the inspector general of police, according to Deputy Inspector General SM Ruhul Amin, the head of the probe panel.
The panel prepared the report visiting the scene twice in Feni and recording the statements from 41 people.
It found four police officials, SP SM Jahangir Alam Sarkar, former Sonagazi Police Station chief Moazzem Hossain, SI Md Iqbal and Additional District Magistrate PKM Enamul Karim, guilty of negligence.
Questions were raised on how the incident took place in the exam centre and the perpetrators fled when the police were present and why the police took three days to arrest the suspects.
Nusrat had been tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set fire on her on Apr 6 for not withdrawing the sexual assault case against Siraj-Ud-Doula, principal in Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa in Sonagazi.
Nusrat’s brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman filed a case on the incident on Apr 8 naming eight persons, including the principal as the main accused.
Nusrat died on Apr 10, five days after the attack, in a Dhaka hospital turning the attempted murder case into a murder case.
OC Moazzem was transferred from Sonagazi Police Station to Armed Police Battalion on Apr 10 and the Police Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation.
Moazzem allegedly tried to change the course of the incident saying Nusrat’s death was a ‘suicide.’
The police headquarters formed the panel on Apr 13 to investigate the incident.
A video spreading on Facebook showed that Nusrat was relentlessly crying while describing the incident to the OC. She covered her face with her hands. At that time, Moazzem said, “Move your hands from the face, stop crying, nothing happened that you have to cry.”
Syed Sayedul Haque, a lawyer, sued the OC for spreading the video on social media after recording Nusrat’s statement at the police station.
Bangladesh Cyber Crime Tribunal set May 27 as the deadline to the police to submit the investigation report on the case.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bidding for BGMEA building hits Tk 17m
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Two domestic workers found dead on rooftop in Uttara
- PM Hasina flies to London
- Nusrat murder: Panel recommends disciplinary action against Feni SP, ex-Sonagazi police chief
- Sarbahara Party leader killed in Bogura ‘gunfight’
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Australia praises Hasina's leadership in gender equality
- Connectivity gives Dhaka-Delhi ties a boost: Shahriar
Most Read
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Mosaddique sacked as MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Hasina flying to London on Wednesday
- Journalist files defamation case against actress Shomi Kaiser
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Final results out for 39th special edition of BCS exam
- Mirza Fakhrul’s Bogura-6 seat declared vacant as he refuses to take oath as MP