Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 02:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh has flagged local warning signal 4 for maritime ports raising it from the distant warning signal No. 2, as Cyclone Fani tracking over the Bay of Bengal has turned “extremely severe”.
Fani continues to strengthen and may make a direct hit on the eastern India coastline later this week.
It is expected to remain a powerful and dangerous cyclone as it approaches and makes landfall along the coast of eastern India between Thursday night and Friday, AccuWeather said in the report.
Residents from northern Andhra Pradesh to Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar are at risk for impacts from the approaching cyclone.
