Home > Bangladesh

Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 May 2019 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 02:59 PM BdST

Bangladesh has flagged local warning signal 4 for maritime ports raising it from the distant warning signal No. 2, as Cyclone Fani tracking over the Bay of Bengal has turned “extremely severe”.

Fani continues to strengthen and may make a direct hit on the eastern India coastline later this week.

More than 100 million people are in the potential path of this life-threatening tropical cyclone, according to an AccuWeather report. Fani is currently an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds equal to a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific oceans.

It is expected to remain a powerful and dangerous cyclone as it approaches and makes landfall along the coast of eastern India between Thursday night and Friday, AccuWeather said in the report.

Residents from northern Andhra Pradesh to Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar are at risk for impacts from the approaching cyclone.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cyclone Fani gathers strength

Two domestic workers found dead in Uttara

Hasina flies to London

Nusrat murder: Disciplinary action recommended against Feni SP

Sarbahara Party leader dies in ‘gunfight’

No worries about stock market: PM

Fani heading towards Odisha

Australia hails Hasina's leadership

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.