Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength

Fani continues to strengthen and may make a direct hit on the eastern India coastline later this week.

More than 100 million people are in the potential path of this life-threatening tropical cyclone, according to an AccuWeather report. Fani is currently an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds equal to a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific oceans.

It is expected to remain a powerful and dangerous cyclone as it approaches and makes landfall along the coast of eastern India between Thursday night and Friday, AccuWeather said in the report.

Residents from northern Andhra Pradesh to Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar are at risk for impacts from the approaching cyclone.