Bidding for BGMEA building hits Tk 17m

Five local companies participated in the bidding invited by the city developer, RAJUK. The deadline for submitting the bids ended on Apr 24.

The auction also received a Tk 15.5 million offer from Four Star, Tk 10 million from Chandrapuri Enterprise, Tk 5.95 million from PNS Enterprise and Tk 3 million from Samira Enterprise.

Police stand guard outside the BGMEA Bhaban on Wednesday. The RAJUK sealed off the illegally constructed building on Tuesday for demolition.

“The auction evaluation committee is scrutinising the bids,” ASM Raihanul Ferdous, RAJUK chief engineer, told bdnews24.com.

The work order for carrying out the demolition will be issued next week and the firm will be given three months to complete the work, he said.

The demolition work on the building will be done using traditional manual system as none of the five companies has the experience of using dynamites in demolishing it, according to the engineer.

The RAJUK has sealed off the BGMEA Bhaban at Hatirjheel for demolition. This photo of the locked main gate was taken on Wednesday.

The BGMEA building was constructed without the permission of the housing and public works ministry and defying the rules. The construction was finished in 2006.

The High Court issued an order in 2011 to demolish it, describing the BGMEA building as a tumour in the middle of Hatirjheel’s canal. The top court also upheld the HC order.

The garment exporters took a long time to demolish the building after the Supreme Court order. The final deadline ended on Apr 12.