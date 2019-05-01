Bidding for BGMEA building hits Tk 17m
Obaidur Masum, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2019 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2019 04:42 PM BdST
Salam & Brothers bid highest in an auction for the demolition of the BGMEA headquarters by offering Tk 17 million to purchase the usable remains of the building.
Five local companies participated in the bidding invited by the city developer, RAJUK. The deadline for submitting the bids ended on Apr 24.
The auction also received a Tk 15.5 million offer from Four Star, Tk 10 million from Chandrapuri Enterprise, Tk 5.95 million from PNS Enterprise and Tk 3 million from Samira Enterprise.
Police stand guard outside the BGMEA Bhaban on Wednesday. The RAJUK sealed off the illegally constructed building on Tuesday for demolition.
The work order for carrying out the demolition will be issued next week and the firm will be given three months to complete the work, he said.
The demolition work on the building will be done using traditional manual system as none of the five companies has the experience of using dynamites in demolishing it, according to the engineer.
The RAJUK has sealed off the BGMEA Bhaban at Hatirjheel for demolition. This photo of the locked main gate was taken on Wednesday.
The High Court issued an order in 2011 to demolish it, describing the BGMEA building as a tumour in the middle of Hatirjheel’s canal. The top court also upheld the HC order.
The garment exporters took a long time to demolish the building after the Supreme Court order. The final deadline ended on Apr 12.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bidding for BGMEA building hits Tk 17m
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Two domestic workers found dead on rooftop in Uttara
- PM Hasina flies to London
- Nusrat murder: Panel recommends disciplinary action against Feni SP, ex-Sonagazi police chief
- Sarbahara Party leader killed in Bogura ‘gunfight’
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Australia praises Hasina's leadership in gender equality
- Connectivity gives Dhaka-Delhi ties a boost: Shahriar
Most Read
- IS claims responsibility for cocktail attack on Dhaka police
- BCB to change design of Bangladesh World Cup team’s jersey amid criticism
- Met office raises warning signal to 4 as Cyclone Fani gathers strength
- Terrifying storm Fani heading towards Odisha with about 170kmph wind speed
- Mosaddique sacked as MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Hasina flying to London on Wednesday
- Journalist files defamation case against actress Shomi Kaiser
- Hasina asks investors not to worry about stock market
- Final results out for 39th special edition of BCS exam
- Mirza Fakhrul’s Bogura-6 seat declared vacant as he refuses to take oath as MP