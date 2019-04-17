Water transport workers call off strike

The decision was taken at a tripartite meeting of the owners, workers and government officials at the Department of Labour in the early hours of Wednesday.

Normal water transport services resumed in Sadarghat on Wednesday morning following the withdrawal of the strike, said BIWTA Transport Inspector Dinesh Kumar Saha. The launches are returning to the pontoons, as are the passengers.

"The strike was called off after assurances were made over the fulfilment of workers' demands. We have taken the decision to operate the launches," Mostafizur Rahman, the master of Mitali Launch, told bdnews24.com.

Bangladesh Noujan Sramik Federation called a strike with their 11-point demand on Tuesday, halting launch services throughout the country and leaving thousands of passengers and businessmen in the lurch.

The workers’ demands include the implementation of the 2016 wage structure fixed for the workers of passenger carriers, free food for all workers or food allowance, Tk 1 million in compensation for workers killed in accidents or in workplaces, appointment letter for all water transport workers and certification of master exam.

Some south-bound launches docked at the Sadarghat pontoon after vessels owners vowed to run the services on Tuesday afternoon. But the move failed to normalise the situation.

Later, State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian held a meeting with representatives of workers and owners at the labour office.