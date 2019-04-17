Slovenia wants to hold foreign office consultation with Bangladesh: Ambassador
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2019 12:05 AM BdST
Slovenia wants to hold foreign office consultations with Bangladesh to strengthen the bilateral relations, the ambassador said.
Jožef Drofenik, Ambassador of Slovenia to Bangladesh with residence in New Delhi, made the comment while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Tuesday in Dhaka.
During the discussion, the ambassador mentioned that the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Slovenia would like to visit Bangladesh in the first week of July 2019 for foreign office consultation, the foreign ministry said.
In such consultation, the two countries take stock of the whole range of bilateral issues.
Ambassador Drofenik assured the state minister of continuing and exploring all possible areas of mutual cooperation “to strengthen and deepen” the bilateral engagements of the countries.
Apart from bilateral issues, views on regional and international issues of mutual concern were exchanged during the meeting. Both sides agreed to maintain cooperation in different multilateral platforms.
The state minister emphasised the importance of the high level visits by recalling the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the former Yugoslavia in the early years of the independence of Bangladesh. Yugoslavia supported Bangladesh during and after the liberation war in 1971.
He highlighted the investment-friendly environment of Bangladesh and invited the Slovenian businessmen to explore enhanced trade and investment opportunities.
He also mentioned that there are ample scopes of cooperation in the field of agriculture, education, culture, trade and economic cooperation, science and technology.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Acting army chief Gen Shamsul Haque’s mother dies at 102
- Slovenia wants to hold foreign office consultation with Bangladesh: Ambassador
- Bangladesh shares pain, grief of France, Hasina says after Notre-Dame fire
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Owners decide to operate launches despite workers’ strike
- Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims
- High Court orders BRTA to settle Suprobhat’s application in 30 days
- Cylinder blast kills 2 in Chattogram
- Water transport workers go on strike, launch services halted
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
Most Read
- Uncapped Jayed, recalled Mosaddek in Bangladesh World Cup squad
- Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuild
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- India cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous’ visa for joining polls campaign
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI