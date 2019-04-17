Slovenia wants to hold foreign office consultation with Bangladesh: Ambassador

Jožef Drofenik, Ambassador of Slovenia to Bangladesh with residence in New Delhi, made the comment while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Tuesday in Dhaka.

During the discussion, the ambassador mentioned that the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Slovenia would like to visit Bangladesh in the first week of July 2019 for foreign office consultation, the foreign ministry said.

In such consultation, the two countries take stock of the whole range of bilateral issues.

Ambassador Drofenik assured the state minister of continuing and exploring all possible areas of mutual cooperation “to strengthen and deepen” the bilateral engagements of the countries.

Apart from bilateral issues, views on regional and international issues of mutual concern were exchanged during the meeting. Both sides agreed to maintain cooperation in different multilateral platforms.

The state minister emphasised the importance of the high level visits by recalling the visit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the former Yugoslavia in the early years of the independence of Bangladesh. Yugoslavia supported Bangladesh during and after the liberation war in 1971.

He highlighted the investment-friendly environment of Bangladesh and invited the Slovenian businessmen to explore enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

He also mentioned that there are ample scopes of cooperation in the field of agriculture, education, culture, trade and economic cooperation, science and technology.