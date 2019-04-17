Acting army chief Gen Shamsul Haque’s mother dies at 102

The 102-year-old was suffering from old-age complicities, a family source told bdnews24.com.

A Namaz-e-Janaza of Rabeya Khatun was held at Dhaka Cantonment Central Jame Mosque after Johr prayers on Tuesday.

Top military and civilian officials, political leaders and journalists attended the funeral prayers.

In a brief memorial speech, Lt General Shamsul said: “My mother lived a long life with love and respect from people.

“She was neutral in nature. She always taught us to do something for humanity and the country. We follow the path of my mother. Pray for the salvation of my mother’s departed soul,” he added.

She left behind four sons, three daughters and a host of relatives.