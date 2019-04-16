Home > Bangladesh

Water transport workers go on strike, launch services halted

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2019 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 12:07 PM BdST

Water transport workers have called strike for an indefinite period from Tuesday across the country to press home their 11-point demand.

The strike halted launch movements and caused huge sufferings to passengers.

“Many passengers came to Sadarghat in the morning, but they returned home after finding no launches,” said Dinesh Kumar Saha, the BIWTA transport inspector.

No vessels left Sadarghat terminals on Tuesday due to the strike, he said.

The demands include the full implementation of pay scale set by the government, according to the workers.

“The salaries fixed by the government were not given to us yet. We did not have any increment and security,” Mostafizur Rahman, the master of a launch named Mitali, told bdnews24.com.

“That’s why, we suspended the movement of all types of vessels to realise our demands. The strike will continue until the demand is met."

