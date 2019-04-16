Home > Bangladesh

Shab-e-Barat to be observed on Apr 21

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 06:17 PM BdST

Shab-e-Barat, a night for special prayers on the lunar Islamic calendar, will be observed on Apr 21 as the government has left the previous date unchanged after a review of complaints.

The Islamic Foundation announced the decision on Tuesday after a series of meetings.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims

Settle Suprobhat’s appeal in 30 days: HC

Water transport workers go on strike

2 die in cylinder blast

Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban

No smoking in public places: Ctg mayor

PM gets job for Nusrat's brother

RU teacher's son questions police probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.