Shab-e-Barat to be observed on Apr 21
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 06:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 06:17 PM BdST
Shab-e-Barat, a night for special prayers on the lunar Islamic calendar, will be observed on Apr 21 as the government has left the previous date unchanged after a review of complaints.
The Islamic Foundation announced the decision on Tuesday after a series of meetings.
More to follow
WARNING:
