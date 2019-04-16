Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 11:04 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 11:53 AM BdST
Rajuk or Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha has moved to demolish the 15-storey BGMEA Bhaban constructed illegally on the Hatirjheel canal.
The city developer’s move came on Tuesday in line with a Supreme Court order.
Rajuk officials arrived in the 15-storey building on Tuesday morning, accompanied by a large team of law enforcement agents. They have been carrying modern equipment needed to demolish a structure.
“The building houses the offices for at least 19 organisations in it. We have asked those authorities to shift their belongings now,” Khandaker Waliur Rahman, director (administration) in Rajuk, told bdnews24.com.
The media asked him about the process of demolishing the building.
“The authority will use modern technology to demolish the building. It could be dynamites or other means used to demolish the building,” Waliur said.
