High Court orders BRTA to settle Suprobhat’s application in 30 days

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2019 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 03:15 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the BRTA chairman to settle Suprobhat’s application seeking permission to operate its 163 buses within 30 days. The transport company was banned from running buses in Dhaka following the death of university student Abrar Chowdhury.

Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order on Tuesday. 

Lawyer Abu Yahya Dulal argued for the petitioners. Assistant Attorneys General Purabi Rani Saha and Purabi Rani Sharma represented the state. 

On Mar 19, a Suprobhat Paribahan bus ran over Abrar, a first-year student of Bangladesh University of Professionals, in front of Jamuna Future Park.

After the incident, BUP students took to the streets in protest.

The BRTA authorities banned 163 Suprobhat Paribahan buses from operating in Dhaka the next day following the protests.

Later on Apr 1, Suprobhat submitted a letter to BRTA seeking permission to operate again. 

"After failing to receive permission to operate their buses, Suprobhat on Apr 8 submitted a legal notice to BRTA to act within 24 hours,” said Advocate Dulal.

Suprobhat Managing Director Ashraf Ali filed a writ petition with the High Court as he did not receive a reply to the legal notice. The court settled the petition by directing the BRTA chairman to act within 30 days.  

