Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 04:48 PM BdST
Female magistrates will now record statements of female and child victims of rapes, sexual harassments, the Supreme Court administration has said in a notice.
The top court ordered the government to follow the circular issued on Tuesday.
The order came after a series of harassment incidents against women and allegations of sexual misconduct against a police station chief while recording a statement of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, a Feni madrasa student.
“The chief justice approved the decision taken by the Supreme Court’s Special Committee for Judicial Reforms. Later, the Supreme Court registrar general issued a notice on the decision,” said High Court Special Officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman.
The statement of a person for any offence committed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 is recorded in line with the law’s Section 22. The statement recorded for the sake of a fair investigation and trial of crimes attaches great importance, according to the notice.
“Some male magistrates record statements from female and child victims and therefore the victims feel hesitated to give details about the real facts of sexual harassments and tortures to the men,” the notice read.
To address such situation, a female magistrate must record the statements from the victims so that they can narrate the incidents without any hesitation, it said.
In case of the absence of female magistrates in the district or metropolis, any other eligible magistrate can be given the responsibility to do so, according to the notice.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shab-e-Barat to be observed on Apr 21
- Owners decide to operate launches despite workers’ strike
- Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims
- High Court orders BRTA to settle Suprobhat’s application in 30 days
- Cylinder blast kills 2 in Chattogram
- Water transport workers go on strike, launch services halted
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI
- Ctg mayor vows to ban smoking in public places
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
Most Read
- Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuild
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Bangladesh World Cup team 2019 announced, Mosaddek and Jayed in
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI
- Teen girl raped in Chattogram
- Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment