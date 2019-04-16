Cylinder blast kills 2 in Chattogram

The accident took place at 7am on Tuesday in Siraj Ano Oxygen Limited located in the Nasirabad industrial area of ​​Panchlaish police station, said the police and fire service.

The bodies have been identified as Md Sabed, 30, from Feni and Pabitra Kumar Das, 60, from Barishal.

Another worker has been admitted to the burn unit of Chittagong Medical College Hospital with injuries. He has been identified as 28-year-old Noor Osman.

"The explosion occurred in the morning during refuelling of a cylinder in the company owned by Shafiqur Islam Chowdhury. Three people were burnt in the fire," said Agrabad Fire Service Assistant Director Jasim Uddin.

Sabed was declared dead by the on-duty doctor after he was brought to the hospital, said Naik Abdul Hamid of Chamek police outpost. Pabitra Das died while being under treatment.

Injured Noor Osman has suffered 10 percent burn injuries in his body, said doctors of the burn unit.