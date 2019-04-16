Bangladesh shares pain, grief of France, Hasina says after Notre-Dame fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 07:39 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is "terribly shocked and deeply saddened" at the immense damage of the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris caused by a devastating fire on Monday.
The loss is "most tragic and heart wrenching not only for the people of France but for the entire humanity", she told French President Emmanuel Macron in a message on Tuesday.
"We share the pain and grief of the French people," read the message released by the foreign ministry.
With a “deep sense of loss and grief”, she conveyed her profound sadness and said "our thoughts and prayers are with the people of France”.
It took 15 hours to declare that the fire of this 850-year-old building is fully extinguished.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear.
Hundreds of millions of euros have already been pledged to help rebuild the partially destroyed French cathedral.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Acting army chief Gen Shamsul Haque’s mother dies at 102
- Slovenia wants to hold foreign office consultation with Bangladesh: Ambassador
- Bangladesh shares pain, grief of France, Hasina says after Notre-Dame fire
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Owners decide to operate launches despite workers’ strike
- Female magistrates to record statements of rape victims
- High Court orders BRTA to settle Suprobhat’s application in 30 days
- Cylinder blast kills 2 in Chattogram
- Water transport workers go on strike, launch services halted
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
Most Read
- Uncapped Jayed, recalled Mosaddek in Bangladesh World Cup squad
- Fire guts Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris; Macron pledges to rebuild
- Rajuk moves to demolish BGMEA Bhaban illegally built on Hatirjheel canal
- India cancels Bangladeshi actor Ferdous’ visa for joining polls campaign
- Shab-e-Barat will be observed on Apr 21, Islamic Foundation rules after complaint
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- India bans BJP state chief minister from campaign after anti-Muslim comment
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI