Bangladesh shares pain, grief of France, Hasina says after Notre-Dame fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2019 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 07:39 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is "terribly shocked and deeply saddened" at the immense damage of the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris caused by a devastating fire on Monday.

The loss is "most tragic and heart wrenching not only for the people of France but for the entire humanity", she told French President Emmanuel Macron in a message on Tuesday.

"We share the pain and grief of the French people," read the message released by the foreign ministry.

With a “deep sense of loss and grief”, she conveyed her profound sadness and said "our thoughts and prayers are with the people of France”.

It took 15 hours to declare that the fire of this 850-year-old building is fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Hundreds of millions of euros have already been pledged to help rebuild the partially destroyed French cathedral.

