Teen girl raped in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 02:13 PM BdST
A teenage girl from Chattogram’s Patiya has been raped while travelling during Pahela Baishakh.
She was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.
The girl’s brother Chamek brought her to the hospital from Patiya Upazila Health Complex on Sunday night, said Chittagong Medical College Hospital Police Outpost Inspector Jahirul Islam Bhuiyan to bdnews24.com.
Patiya Police Station OC Borhan Uddin told bdnews24.com that the 15-year-old girl worked in a garment factory in Patiya BSCIC (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industry Corporation) area.
“She was having an affair with the factory’s driver Ripon. They went out to the city on Sunday. From there Ripon took her to a house and raped her.”
After she started bleeding, Ripon sent her to Patiya Upazila Health Complex with the help of two of his friends Mannan and Nuru, said the OC.
“She could not exactly identify the place where she was taken. She just said that she was taken somewhere close to the bridge,” said Police Officer Borhan.
Action will be taken against the culprit, said the OC.
