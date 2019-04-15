RMG worker dies in a road crash in Dhaka's Jatrabari

The dead has been identified as Md Khokon, 40, a worker of Sinha Textiles Mills. He resided with his family in Kachpur.

The incident occurred in Jatrabari's Mir Hazirbagh area around 5pm on Monday, said Khokon's friend Kamal Sardar.

The two of them were headed to Dholaipar on a rickshaw late on Monday afternoon when a 'Laguna' collided with the vehicle, he told bdnews24.com. They were flung out of the rickshaw in the accident and Khokon sustained a head injury in the process.

Khokon was subsequently rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead.

The driver of the 'Laguna' has been arrested, said Demra Police OC Kazi Wazed Ali.