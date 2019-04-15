Home > Bangladesh

Police detain 63 during anti-drug drive in Dhaka

Published: 15 Apr 2019 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 01:53 PM BdST

Dhaka metropolitan police have detained 63 people over allegations of selling and consuming drugs.

They were detained over the last 24 hours in raids across the capital, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman.

The police recovered 1700 yaba pills, 845 small packs of heroin, and some quantity of marijuana from them.

Thirty-nine cases have been filed against the detainees under the Narcotics Control Act with police stations, said Masudur Rahman.

