PM Hasina consoles Nusrat’s parents, promises justice

Published: 15 Apr 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 04:50 PM BdST

Parents and two brothers of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, a female madrasa student from Feni who has been burned to death over her protest against sexual assault, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The prime minister offered her condolences and promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

Nusrat’s father AKM Musa, mother Shirina Akhter and her two brothers met Hasina at her office on Monday.

“The prime minister expressed her heartfelt condolence to the family. She said none of the criminals will be able to escape the rule of law. Nusrat has set an example through protesting against the wrongdoing ,” the prime minister’s press wing said citing her.

Nusrat brought sexual assault charges against Siraj-Ud-Daula, principal in the Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa in Sonagazi. The police arrested Siraj following a case filed by Nusrat’s mother Shirina Akhter on Mar 26. 

Nusrat had been tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire on Apr 6 for not withdrawing the sexual assault case against Siraj. She got 85 percent of her body burnt.

Hasina had given a directive to send her to Singapore for better treatment while she was receiving treatment at the burn unit in Dhaka Medical College Hospital.  

But it was not possible to send her to Singapore as her condition worsened and she lost her battle for life on Apr 10 after fighting for five days.

A wave of protests hit the country to pile pressure on the government to bring the perpetrators to justice after Nusrat’s death. Hasina promised not to spare anyone engaged in the murder.

Hasina assured Nusrat’s family of all kind of assistance, according to the press wing.

