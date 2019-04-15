Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
Published: 15 Apr 2019 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 10:00 PM BdST
Mahmudul Hassan Noman, the brother of Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi who was set ablaze allegedly for refusing to drop a sexual abuse charges against the madrasa principal, has been employed by a private bank.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consoled Nusrat's parents after meeting the family on Monday.
Hasina also promised that her killers will face justice for their actions while pledging to stand beside the family at all times.
Nusrat, 18, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa in Feni, had raised allegations of sexual harrassment against madrasa principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula.
Police arrested Siraj over the case initiated by her mother.
The prime minister had asked officials to send Nusrat to Singapore for advanced care while she was being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burns unit.
But her condition at the time did not allow for such a step to be taken. Nusrat subsequently died during treatment at DMCH on Apr 10.
The chairman of NRB Global Bank, Nizam Chowdhury, attended Nusrat's family's meeting with the prime minister.
Noman, who is awaiting the results of his undergraduate exams, will join the private bank as a 'trainee assistant officer'.
NRB Global Bank's Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat later confirmed the appointment to bdnews24.com.
