Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consoled Nusrat's parents after meeting the family on Monday.

Hasina also promised that her killers will face justice for their actions while pledging to stand beside the family at all times.

Nusrat, 18, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa in Feni, had raised allegations of sexual harrassment against madrasa principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula.

Police arrested Siraj over the case initiated by her mother.

Having refused to withdraw the charges, Nusrat was set on fire after being tricked onto the roof of the madrasa when she went there to sit Alim exams, equivalent to HSC, on Apr 6.

The prime minister had asked officials to send Nusrat to Singapore for advanced care while she was being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burns unit.

But her condition at the time did not allow for such a step to be taken. Nusrat subsequently died during treatment at DMCH on Apr 10.

The chairman of NRB Global Bank, Nizam Chowdhury, attended Nusrat's family's meeting with the prime minister.

Noman, who is awaiting the results of his undergraduate exams, will join the private bank as a 'trainee assistant officer'.

NRB Global Bank's Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat later confirmed the appointment to bdnews24.com.