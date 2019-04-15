Ctg mayor vows to ban smoking in public places

He made the declaration at the inauguration of a cultural campaign against the use of tobacco at the Chattogram Press Club on Monday.

"We will not allow smoking at any public place in Chattogram city. Smoking will not be allowed anywhere except for certain designated areas. We will implement the measures within a reasonable period of time, say the next six months to a year," said Mayor Nasir.

"Bangladesh has achieved international acceptance and recognition for a number of reasons. This measure will not only enhance Bangladesh's global recognition but Chattogram's as well."

The mayor hopes that the initiative will reduce interest in smoking in the port city.

He also announced that the Chattogram Medical College Hospital premises will be free from betel-leaf and cigarette shops.

Stores selling betel-leaves and cigarettes set up within 100 yards of city corporation-run schools and colleges will also be removed.

"I have already removed billboards from this city. I will be able to do this as well," said Nasir.