Ctg mayor vows to ban smoking in public places
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2019 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2019 10:48 PM BdST
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin has vowed to ban smoking in public places in the port city within the next year.
He made the declaration at the inauguration of a cultural campaign against the use of tobacco at the Chattogram Press Club on Monday.
"We will not allow smoking at any public place in Chattogram city. Smoking will not be allowed anywhere except for certain designated areas. We will implement the measures within a reasonable period of time, say the next six months to a year," said Mayor Nasir.
"Bangladesh has achieved international acceptance and recognition for a number of reasons. This measure will not only enhance Bangladesh's global recognition but Chattogram's as well."
The mayor hopes that the initiative will reduce interest in smoking in the port city.
He also announced that the Chattogram Medical College Hospital premises will be free from betel-leaf and cigarette shops.
Stores selling betel-leaves and cigarettes set up within 100 yards of city corporation-run schools and colleges will also be removed.
"I have already removed billboards from this city. I will be able to do this as well," said Nasir.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Madrasa principal's niece among five who set fire to Nusrat, says PBI
- Ctg mayor vows to ban smoking in public places
- Hasina arranges job for Nusrat's brother at NRB Global Bank
- Slain RU teacher Prof Shafiul's son questions police probe
- RMG worker dies in a road crash in Dhaka's Jatrabari
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- PM Hasina consoles Nusrat’s parents, promises justice
- Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days
- Police detain 63 during anti-drug drive in Dhaka
- Nuruddin, Shamim confess to their roles in Nusrat’s death
Most Read
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain sued over Nusrat video
- Fire at City Park building in Dhaka’s Mirpur-14 under control
- Govt to reset date for Shab-e-Barat celebrations
- Teen girl raped in Chattogram
- Nusrat murder: AL leader Maksud Alam remanded for five days
- BNP leader hacked to death in Bogura
- Three sentenced to death for killing Rajshahi University teacher
- Nuruddin, Shamim confess to their roles in Nusrat’s death
- Noted singer Subir Nandi hospitalised
- Tracking phones, Google is a dragnet for the police