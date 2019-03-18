Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism

Trudeau called Hasina on Monday morning and the two spoke for about 20 minutes, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.

The Canadian prime minister strongly condemned the terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch and expressed his deep shock at the attack and condolences for the victims.

Trudeau was relieved that the Bangladesh cricket team, who were in Christchurch and narrowly avoided the attack, had escaped unharmed, said Karim.

“The two prime ministers have urged the global community to unite to fight against terrorism,” he said.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, killed at least 50 people at the Al Noor and Lynnwood mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers on Mar 15.

Members of the Bangladesh cricket team were about to attend the Friday prayers at Al Noor Mosque, but managed to avoid the massacre.

At least five expatriate Bangladeshis living in New Zealand have been killed in the incident, according to the Bangladesh government.

World leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the United Nations have condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.