Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2019 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 02:53 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau have urged the global community to unite and fight against terrorism.
Trudeau called Hasina on Monday morning and the two spoke for about 20 minutes, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters.
The Canadian prime minister strongly condemned the terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch and expressed his deep shock at the attack and condolences for the victims.
Trudeau was relieved that the Bangladesh cricket team, who were in Christchurch and narrowly avoided the attack, had escaped unharmed, said Karim.
“The two prime ministers have urged the global community to unite to fight against terrorism,” he said.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, killed at least 50 people at the Al Noor and Lynnwood mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers on Mar 15.
Members of the Bangladesh cricket team were about to attend the Friday prayers at Al Noor Mosque, but managed to avoid the massacre.
At least five expatriate Bangladeshis living in New Zealand have been killed in the incident, according to the Bangladesh government.
World leaders including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the United Nations have condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mahbub Talukdar wants EC to have greater authority
- DUCSU polls: Students stage sit-in in front of VC’s office to call for fresh polls
- ACC seeks court stay on film about wrongly imprisoned Jahalom
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- Rohingya "lost generation" struggle to study in Bangladesh camps
- Drug suspect found shot dead in Meherpur
- Second stage of upazila elections begin with polls at 116 upazilas
- CRI introduces children to Bangabandhu's life, works on his birthday
- 100 Bangladeshi expats, children celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday in Copenhagen
Most Read
- Question marks over death of Food Minister Sadhan Majumder’s son-in-law Dr Rajan
- DUCSU VP Nur defends demand for fresh polls, says he ‘lost focus’ at Hasina meeting
- RAJUK project: ‘Dream flats’ bring trouble to owners
- Christchurch gunman livestreamed mosque shooting
- Bangladesh to push for gun control globally after New Zealand terror attack
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- White House dismisses praise of Trump by New Zealand shooter
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with Dhaka police, another injured
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- New Zealand to make travel arrangements for one close relative of each Bangladeshi victim: state minister