DUCSU polls: Students stage sit-in in front of VC’s office to call for fresh polls
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2019 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 05:09 PM BdST
The boycotters of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections are staging a sit-in protest in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office to demand a re-election after allegations of vote-rigging.
Although the five panels demanding the re-election announced the boycott of classes on Monday, there was little visible impact on the university campus.
Activists and followers of Shadharon Chhatra Odhikar Porishod (the platform for quota reform protesters), the Progotishil Chhatra Jote, Chhatra Federation, Sotontro Jote and Shadhikar Sotontro Jote conducted a protest rally in the afternoon from the base of the Raju Sculpture to the front of the Vice Chancellor’s office.
The collapsible gate of the office was closed after the students began the sit-in and started shouting slogans.
Panels that boycotted the DUCSU election over irregularities hold a demonstration in front of the Dhaka University Vice Chancellor's Office to demand fresh polls. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
“Even after the massive rigging in the elections, we were able to win two posts because we received so many votes. If you consider the overall votes in the women’s halls, then I have won because the girls put up a proper resistance.”
There was massive vote rigging in the boy’s halls as they were under the control of Chhatra League, the protesters claimed.
“Through this it can be proven that the election is incomplete and questionable," said Shadharon Chhatra Odhikar Porishod GS candidate Rashed Khan.
“When we went to the VC, he told us to submit a written complaint. I had submitted a written complaint before the election. I have also submitted many written complaints after the election. But this shameless VC has not taken any steps. We have taken up positions here. This VC is bound to accept out demands,” said Arani Semonti Khan, Sotontro Jote candidate for the DUCSU VP post.
“This election was fully orchestrated. Although we repeatedly asked for the media to be allowed entry to polling centres, it was not done. We were prohibited from entering the polling stations with mobile phones. Now they are asking for evidence of fraud and they have closed their doors before it could be collected,” said Shadhikar Sotontro Jote candidate for the GS post ARM Asifur Rahman.
Panels that boycotted the DUCSU election over irregularities hold a demonstration in front of the Dhaka University Vice Chancellor's Office to demand fresh polls. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
They boycotted the elections before polls closed and have demanded a re-election.
The Awami League’s student wing Chhatra League won 23 posts out of 25 in the DUCSU polls, but two other posts, including that of VP, were won by the protesters of quota reform panel.
VP-elect Nurul Haque Nur is supporting a demand for a re-election by the boycotters even after going to Ganabhaban on Saturday and pledging to cooperate with Sheikh Hasina’s government.
On Sunday, he told a press conference at Madhu’s Canteen on the campus to reiterate that he would join the boycott of classes and exams and engage in the sit-in outside Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman’s residence on Monday.
Arani Semonti Khan, the VP candidate of Sotontro Jote, announced similar protest programmes on behalf of the four panels of candidates after Nur left Madhu’s Canteen.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mahbub Talukdar wants EC to have greater authority
- DUCSU polls: Students stage sit-in in front of VC’s office to call for fresh polls
- ACC seeks court stay on film about wrongly imprisoned Jahalom
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- Rohingya "lost generation" struggle to study in Bangladesh camps
- Drug suspect found shot dead in Meherpur
- Second stage of upazila elections begin with polls at 116 upazilas
- CRI introduces children to Bangabandhu's life, works on his birthday
- 100 Bangladeshi expats, children celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday in Copenhagen
Most Read
- Question marks over death of Food Minister Sadhan Majumder’s son-in-law Dr Rajan
- DUCSU VP Nur defends demand for fresh polls, says he ‘lost focus’ at Hasina meeting
- RAJUK project: ‘Dream flats’ bring trouble to owners
- Christchurch gunman livestreamed mosque shooting
- Bangladesh to push for gun control globally after New Zealand terror attack
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- White House dismisses praise of Trump by New Zealand shooter
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with Dhaka police, another injured
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- New Zealand to make travel arrangements for one close relative of each Bangladeshi victim: state minister