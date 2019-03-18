Bangladesh rejects US human rights report, sends protest note to Washington
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2019 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 06:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has “rejected” the human rights report released by the US State Department and sent a “protest” note to Washington.
“By and large, reading the report it seems (to me) that it is more applicable to the US than to Bangladesh,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at a press briefing on Monday at the ministry.
The 2019 report released last Wednesday termed the 11th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh “improbably lopsided” and “not considered free and fair”.
It also criticised the government for taking “few measures” to investigate and prosecute cases of abuse and killing by law enforcers.
The annual report chronicled violence, repression and cruelty around the world, under a mandate set by the US Congress in foreign aid and trade laws.
The foreign minister drew parallels with the US on a number of issues, from LGBT issues to elections, and said the report is as applicable to the US.
He said Bangladesh believes freedom of speech at home and abroad.
“So anyone can prepare the report, but it has to be objective.”
“We’ll welcome any report if they prepare it after rigorous investigation on their own. Then it’ll be more objective,” he said, adding that this report was prepared based on the information from different media reports and NGOs.
“But they did not analyse the objectivity of that information,” he said, adding that it is a routine job of the state department. “We have nothing to be worried about”.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque and two other secretaries of the foreign ministry – Md Kamrul Ahsan and Mahbub Uz Zaman – were also present, during the briefing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mahbub Talukdar wants EC to have greater authority
- DUCSU polls: Students stage sit-in in front of VC’s office to call for fresh polls
- ACC seeks court stay on film about wrongly imprisoned Jahalom
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- Rohingya "lost generation" struggle to study in Bangladesh camps
- Drug suspect found shot dead in Meherpur
- Second stage of upazila elections begin with polls at 116 upazilas
- CRI introduces children to Bangabandhu's life, works on his birthday
- 100 Bangladeshi expats, children celebrate Bangabandhu's birthday in Copenhagen
Most Read
- Question marks over death of Food Minister Sadhan Majumder’s son-in-law Dr Rajan
- DUCSU VP Nur defends demand for fresh polls, says he ‘lost focus’ at Hasina meeting
- RAJUK project: ‘Dream flats’ bring trouble to owners
- Christchurch gunman livestreamed mosque shooting
- Bangladesh to push for gun control globally after New Zealand terror attack
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- White House dismisses praise of Trump by New Zealand shooter
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with Dhaka police, another injured
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- New Zealand to make travel arrangements for one close relative of each Bangladeshi victim: state minister