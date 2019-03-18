ACC seeks court stay on film about wrongly imprisoned Jahalom

The documents will be submitted, with the permission of the court, on Tuesday, ACC chief lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told bdnews24.com on Monday.

The ACC in 2014 prosecuted one Abu Saleque in 26 cases on charges related to loan fraud involving Tk 185 million from Sonali Bank.

The officials of the bank, however, identified Jahalom as Saleque and the jute mill worker was arrested in 2016.

The court issued an order to free Jahalom following a report published in a newspaper and aired on a television in February. Jahalom was freed from Gazipur’s Kashimpur jail after serving three years in prison over the false case.

Filmmaker Maria Tushar had told the media she wanted to make a film based on a story from Jahalom’s life.

Tushar had registered to direct the film at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation or BFDC.

Jahalom said he has not heard about the film himself.

“Recently we have seen the news of a film based on Jahalom experience, but the fact is the case is still being tried. According to the law, no-one is allowed to make a film on a case being considered. That’s why we are going to submit a petition seeking restrictions on this film,” Khurshid Alam said.

The court asked the graft watchdog to appear before High Court with all relevant documents by Apr 10.

The ACC had submitted an affidavit on Mar 5 over the Jahalom incident.