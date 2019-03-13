Home > Bangladesh

New British High Commissioner Dickson to work on a ‘long list of things’ with Bangladesh

Published: 13 Mar 2019 12:40 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2019 12:40 AM BdST

Newly appointed British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert C Dickson has said he is looking forward to working on a “long list of list things” with Bangladesh.

“I just like to say at this early stage how delighted I am to be here,” he said in a video message after presenting his credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid on Tuesday.

“And there is a long list of things that Britain and Bangladesh work together on, from climate through our very close diaspora links to our long historic connections to growing business links. And I am really looking forward to working on all of those in the next few years,” he said.

“I am proud to be representing British here in Bangladesh.”

Dickson, who arrived in Dhaka on Mar 10, succeeds Alison Blake.

He had been the additional director at Western Balkans Programme at Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) before his Dhaka assignment.

 

