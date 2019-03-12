Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 01:38 PM BdST
A Philippine bank has filed a lawsuit accusing Bangladesh’s central bank of defamation, hitting back at what it says are baseless claims of its complicity in the world’s biggest cyber heist.
In February 2016, criminals used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The money was sent to accounts at Manila-based Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines.
RCBC said its reputation had come under a sustained “vicious and public attack” by Bangladesh Bank. It is seeking at least 100 million pesos ($1.9 million) in damages.
“Bangladesh Bank has embarked on a massive ploy and scheme to extort money from plaintiff RCBC by resorting to public defamation, harassment and threats geared towards destroying RCBC’s good name, reputation, and image,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the civil court filing on March 6.
It said the motive was to get RCBC to return money it neither had, nor owed.
Bangladesh Bank declined to comment.
BARBS AND BLAME
The lawsuit is the latest in a slew of barbs and blame-trading between the two banks.
Last month, the Federal Reserve said it had agreed to help Bangladesh as it sues to recoup losses from the heist, offering “technical assistance”. SWIFT also agreed to help the bank rebuild its infrastructure after the breach.
Bangladesh Bank filed a lawsuit in the US District Court in Manhattan earlier this year, accusing RCBC of involvement in a massive conspiracy to steal its money.
A hunt for the culprits has made little progress and Bangladesh Bank has managed to get back roughly $15 million, mostly from a Manila gaming junket operator.
In the first conviction in the case, a Philippine court in January found a former RCBC bank branch manager, Maia Deguito, guilty on eight counts of money laundering.
Deguito was sentenced to between 32 years and 56 years in jail, and was ordered to pay a total fine of about $109 million, although she remains free on bail pending appeal.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Philippines' RCBC sues 'vicious' Bangladesh Bank over heist claim
- In stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- Two sons of Haji Wahed secure bail from High Court over Chawkbazar fire
- Union council chairman detained with pistol at Dhaka airport
- All eight independent candidates win Shamsunnahar Hall posts in DUCSU polls
- DUCSU halls vote results coming out, BCL wins most posts
- Rohingya crisis: Myanmar will ‘not be a hindrance to ICC in anyway’
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- Bangladesh expresses condolence over fatal Ethiopia Airlines crash
- VC ‘happy’ to see ‘free and fair’ DUCSU vote amid boycott, rigging charges
Most Read
- In a stunning upset, quota protest leader Nur elected DUCSU VP
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- US to mandate design changes on Boeing 737 MAX 8 after crashes
- Boycotting panels call for DUCSU polls to be scrapped
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar
- Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL
- Most panels withdraw from DUCSU polls, call for fresh election
- All eight independent candidates win Shamsunnahar Hall posts in DUCSU polls