Journalist Abed Khan appointed chairman of new PIB board of directors

On Monday, the Ministry of Information ordered the formation of a new governing board of PIB headed by Abed Khan.

The post fell vacant after the death of the previous PIB Chairman and daily Samakal Editor Golam Sarwar on Aug 13 last year.

Abed Khan has edited the daily Bhorer Kagoj, daily Jugantor and daily Samakal at different times in his career.

He was also the chief executive officer of ATN News and the executive editor of Ekushey Television.

The Ministry of Information, Ministry of Public Administration, Ministry of Finance and the Secondary and Higher Education division will each nominate a representative holding the rank of joint secretary to serve on the PIB’s board of directors.

Besides Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Post Chief Editor Sharif Shahab Uddin, Ekattor TV Managing Director Mozammel Haque Babu, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Treasurer Dip Azad, BFUJ member Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, National Press Club General Secretary Farida Yasmin and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Special Correspondent Anup Kumar Khastagir were also inducted into the board.

The director general of PIB will serve as a member secretary of the board.