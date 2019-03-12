Home > Bangladesh

Chhatra League welcomes new DUCSU VP Nur in signs of easing tension

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2019 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 05:26 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Chhatra League, or BCL, has welcomed Nurul Haq Nur, the newly-elected vice president of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union.

BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon went to the Teacher-Student Centre and greeted Nur around 4 pm Tuesday in a bid to de-escalate tensions on the campus following Monday’s DUCSU elections.

Nur edged out Shovon to become the vice president of DUCSU in the polls held after 29 years.

Nur bagged 11,062 votes while Shovon polled 9,129.

 

More to follow

