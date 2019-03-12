Bodies of five more Chawkbazar fire victims identified

They are Rehnuma Tarannum Dola, Haji Ismail, Faysal Sarwar, Mohammad Zafar and ‘Mostafa’.

Sheikh Hemayet Hossain, an additional IGP at police’s Criminal Investigation Department or CID, came up with the findings of the DNA tests at a news conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A total of 16 bodies have been identified while three others remained unidentified, according to the CID official.

Relatives identified 48 bodies when 67 were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the devastating fire at Churihatta overnight on Feb 20. Four more victims died later.

Some of the bodies were so charred that it became difficult to identify them.

CID conducted DNA tests to identify the bodies.