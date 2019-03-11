VC ‘happy’ to see ‘free and fair’ DUCSU vote amid boycott, rigging charges
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2019 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 07:02 PM BdST
Voting in elections to Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU and its hall units has been “free and fair”, Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman has said.
The elections were “festive despite some isolated incidents”, the VC said on Monday though most panels of candidate announced boycott of the polls alleging irregularities and vote rigging.
Voting was disrupted at Ruqayyah Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall following demonstrations by students over alleged ballot paper forgery.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the platform of leftist student organisations, the one of quota reformist movement leaders, and many other groups demanded the election be scrapped and called protest programmes for Tuesday.
VC Akhtaruzzaman, the ex-officio president of DUCSU, however, expressed satisfaction over the polls.
“Free and fair voting was held in a festive mood at most places barring some isolated incidents. It will end at one or two places shortly,” he said after voting ended at the 16 halls.
“I am happy to see that our students are disciplined and have democratic values. Their democratic values inspire us,” he added.
Asked about the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging, the VC said actions would be taken following rules.
