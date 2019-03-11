Home > Bangladesh

VC ‘happy’ to see ‘free and fair’ DUCSU vote amid boycott, rigging charges

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 07:02 PM BdST

Voting in elections to Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU and its hall units has been “free and fair”, Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman has said.

The elections were “festive despite some isolated incidents”, the VC said on Monday though most panels of candidate announced boycott of the polls alleging irregularities and vote rigging.

Voting was disrupted at Ruqayyah Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall following demonstrations by students over alleged ballot paper forgery.

Voting was held at 16 other halls from 8am to 2pm, the scheduled time, but at deferred times at Ruqayyah and Kuwait Maitree halls.

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the platform of leftist student organisations, the one of quota reformist movement leaders, and many other groups demanded the election be scrapped and called protest programmes for Tuesday.

VC Akhtaruzzaman, the ex-officio president of DUCSU, however, expressed satisfaction over the polls.

“Free and fair voting was held in a festive mood at most places barring some isolated incidents. It will end at one or two places shortly,” he said after voting ended at the 16 halls.    

“I am happy to see that our students are disciplined and have democratic values. Their democratic values inspire us,” he added.

Asked about the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging, the VC said actions would be taken following rules.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. Reuters

Momen condoles plane crash

DUCSU vote free, fair: VC

Ruqayyah Hall incident staged: BCL

Infant abducted, ransom demanded in Bagerhat

DUCSU polls open after 28 years

UN fears ‘new Rohingya crisis’ at Bhashan Char

Quader able to walk now: Dr Rizvi

Schoolgirl killed in Satkhira road accident

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.