Schoolgirl killed in road accident in Satkhira

Locals blocked the road for two hours to protests the death of the child.

The accident took place around 9:00 am on Monday at Sakhipur Village, said Debhata Police Station chief Biplab Kumar Saha.

The victim, 6-year-old Jyoti, was the daughter of Humayun Kabir from Sakhipur and a student in first grade at Sakhipur’s Dighirparh Government Primary School.

“A Kaliganj-bound pick-up van ran over Jyoti as she was crossing the street on her way to school. She died on the scene,” said the OC.

Locals blocked the Satkhira-Munshiganj Highway as news spread, demanding the arrest of the driver. Police detained the driver and the van after the accident was reported.

The protest dispersed around 11:00 am after the demonstrators learned the driver had been arrested.