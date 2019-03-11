Home > Bangladesh

Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 05:56 PM BdST

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s or BCL has threatened to file lawsuits against those involved in staging the ‘drama’ at Ruqayyah Hall and call the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election into ‘question’.

Leftist DUCSU vice presidential candidate Liton Nandi, Shadharan Chhatra Adhikar Shangrakkhan Parishad vice president candidate Nurul Haque Nur and general secretary candidate Rashed Khan will be named in the case, the BCL leaders said.

The threat came after DUCSU polls, which were held after a gap of 29 years, came to a close at most halls amid allegations of vote rigging and boycotts by the panels of Chhatra Dal, leftist students, quota reformers and the independent candidates.

"We demand that Liton, Nur, Rashed's candidacies be cancelled and they be permanently expelled. They will be sued on charges of hijacking the dreams of ordinary students, "BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani told bdnews24.com.

Voting resumed at the Ruqayyah Hall after a three-hour suspension due to the discovery of ballot papers stashed in a room during the DUCSU and Hall Council election. The hall had the highest number of voters.

A dispute over sealing ballot boxes between students and the election officials had delayed the start of voting for the DUCSU, and Hall Council election at Ruqqayah Hall by an hour.

The hall authorities opened the polls at around 9pm after the voting boxes were sealed and the situation had calmed somewhat.

 

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

DUCSU polls open after 28 years

Quader able to walk now: Dr Rizvi

Schoolgirl killed in Satkhira road accident

Two-hour polls delay at Ruqayyah Hall

Gender equality 'must go beyond rhetoric’

Body of sixth Sadarghat capsize victim found

Man hacked to death in Madaripur

Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.