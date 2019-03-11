Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL
Published: 11 Mar 2019 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 05:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh Chhatra League’s or BCL has threatened to file lawsuits against those involved in staging the ‘drama’ at Ruqayyah Hall and call the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election into ‘question’.
Leftist DUCSU vice presidential candidate Liton Nandi, Shadharan Chhatra Adhikar Shangrakkhan Parishad vice president candidate Nurul Haque Nur and general secretary candidate Rashed Khan will be named in the case, the BCL leaders said.
"We demand that Liton, Nur, Rashed's candidacies be cancelled and they be permanently expelled. They will be sued on charges of hijacking the dreams of ordinary students, "BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani told bdnews24.com.
Voting resumed at the Ruqayyah Hall after a three-hour suspension due to the discovery of ballot papers stashed in a room during the DUCSU and Hall Council election. The hall had the highest number of voters.
The hall authorities opened the polls at around 9pm after the voting boxes were sealed and the situation had calmed somewhat.
More to follow
