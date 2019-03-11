Ruqayyah Hall incident staged, case to be filed: BCL

Leftist DUCSU vice presidential candidate Liton Nandi, Shadharan Chhatra Adhikar Shangrakkhan Parishad vice president candidate Nurul Haque Nur and general secretary candidate Rashed Khan will be named in the case, the BCL leaders said.

The threat came after DUCSU polls, which were held after a gap of 29 years, came to a close at most halls amid allegations of vote rigging and boycotts by the panels of Chhatra Dal, leftist students, quota reformers and the independent candidates.

"We demand that Liton, Nur, Rashed's candidacies be cancelled and they be permanently expelled. They will be sued on charges of hijacking the dreams of ordinary students, "BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani told bdnews24.com.

Voting resumed at the Ruqayyah Hall after a three-hour suspension due to the discovery of ballot papers stashed in a room during the DUCSU and Hall Council election. The hall had the highest number of voters.

A dispute over sealing ballot boxes between students and the election officials had delayed the start of voting for the DUCSU, and Hall Council election at Ruqqayah Hall by an hour.

The hall authorities opened the polls at around 9pm after the voting boxes were sealed and the situation had calmed somewhat.

