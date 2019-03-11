Home > Bangladesh

Robert Dickson appointed new British High Commissioner to Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 04:01 PM BdST

Robert Chatterton Dickson has been appointed British High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

He will take up his appointment by this month in succession to Alison Blake who left Dhaka last week ending her tour of duty.

Dickson was the Additional Director, Western Balkans Programme of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office prior to his new assignment, according to the British foreign office.

He joined the service in 1990. This will be his first assignment as the head of mission.

Previously he had served in the South Asia region as deputy head of the Kabul mission and later became the embassy’s charge d'affaires.

He has also served in Manila, Washington and Iraq.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

DUCSU polls open after 28 years

Quader able to walk now: Dr Rizvi

Schoolgirl killed in Satkhira road accident

Two-hour polls delay at Ruqayyah Hall

Gender equality 'must go beyond rhetoric’

Body of sixth Sadarghat capsize victim found

Man hacked to death in Madaripur

Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.