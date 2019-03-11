Home > Bangladesh

DUCSU halls vote results coming out, BCL wins most posts

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 09:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 09:55 PM BdST

The results of elections to Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU hall units are being released after boycott by candidates of most panels for alleged rigging and irregularities.

Voting continued at 16 residential halls from 8am to 2pm on Monday.

At Ruqayyah Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, voting was deferred by several hours after demonstrations by students over alleged ballot paper forgery.

Students of Shamsunnahar Hall wait to cast their ballots in the DUCSU polls. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Over 43,000 voters got registered to elect 25 leaders of the central committee and 13 each of 18 hall units.

Candidates of the ruling Awami League’s student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League have won most seats in the hall units as the provosts and returning officers started announcing results.

The results of the polls to the central committee will be announced after those from all the halls of residence arrive.

BCL candidates swept all posts at Ziaur Rahman Hall and Bijoy Ekattor Hall, and most seats, including vice-president and general secretary at Bangabandhu Hall and Surja Sen Hall.

