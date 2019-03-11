Bangladesh expresses condolence over fatal Ethiopia Airlines crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2019 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 08:36 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his "heartfelt condolences and deepest grief" to the bereaved families of the incident of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that has caused death of 157 people from different countries including Ethiopia.
In a message, the foreign ministry said Momen prayed for the salvation of the departed souls.
He also conveyed his condolences to the other nations, whose nationals were also killed during the crash along with the Ethiopian people.
