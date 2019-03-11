Home > Bangladesh

Banani rape suspect Shafat’s wife alleges assault by father-in-law Dildar

  Court Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 09:04 PM BdST

The wife of Shafat Ahmed, the prime suspect in Banani Raintree Hotel rape case, has accused her father-in-law and a co-owner of Apan Jewellers Dildar Ahmed Selim of assaulting her.

Faria Mahbub Piasha, 26, filed a petition at Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Dhaka on Monday seeking permission to start a case against Dildar.

She also sought to bring similar charges against Apan Real Estate Consultant and Supervisor Md Mokhlesur Rahman.

In the petition, Faria said she married Shafat about five years ago.

Dildar assaulted her and drove her out of house on Mar 5 this year while Mokhlesur abetted him in the act, according to the plea.

Faria told bdnews24.com that she was a former director of private TV station Asian TV and now runs Sohana Group with others.

“My mobile phone and private car have been seized. He (Dildar) threatened to kill me. He said I would not able to do anything as he would buy the media and administration,” Faria said.

Mohammad Ullah and Sanaul Islam Tipu, the lawyers for Faria, said Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain accepted the petition and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI to look into the allegations.

Dildar could not be reached for comments.

He was also arrested in a money-laundering case after the arrest of Shafat. Both were released on bail.

Shafat was recently sent to jail after his bail was cancelled in the Banani rape case.

