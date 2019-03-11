AL’s Quader able to walk now, says Dr Rizvi

Prof Abu Naser Rizvi, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University director who is accompanying the minister to Singapore, shared the information on Monday.

“The minister is able to walk for a limited time. He is likely to be shifted to cabin from the ICU on Tuesday morning as his condition has improved as expected,” he said.

Apart from his heart condition and diabetes, the 67-year-old Quader is also suffering from a breathing condition (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

On Mar 3, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader after he fell ill.

He was found to have three arterial blocks, one of which was removed by stenting, according to BSMMU Cardiology Department Prof Syed Ali Ahsan.

Quader was flown to the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in an air ambulance once he was stable enough to travel. The hospital formed a five-member medical panel, led by cardiologist Dr Philip Koh, to oversee the minister’s treatment.

The minister had all of the artificial devices removed from his body on Saturday, said Prof Rizvi. He was also able to speak to the family and physicians, said Prof Rizvi.

The Awami League Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin has visited the party’s general secretary in Singapore.

“The doctors made him leave the bed to sit on a chair around 11:00 am. He spoke to his wife afterwards,” he told bdnews24.com on Monday morning.

Quader's wife Ishratunnesa and youger brother Abdul Quader Mirza, who is the mayor of the Basurhat Municipal Corporation, and Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam are accompanying the minister to Singapore.