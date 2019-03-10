Staggered Upazila elections kick off, EC says phase 1 ‘largely peaceful’

With no report of major violence, the Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told the media after the voting ended at 4pm that the ballot was “largely peaceful”.

The Kakonhat College polling centre in Rajshahi’s Godagari is bereft of voters at 10:30 am on Sunday.

Voting, however, has been postponed at 28 centres and three election officers have been arrested over irregularities.

The electorate did not appear keen on voting as the elections have not been full of contest amidst a boycott by the BNP, its allies and most other political parties. The Awami League has fielded candidates in the Upazila council elections.

Some 28 candidates have been elected unopposed.

The Kathalbari Govt Primary School polling centre is bereft of voters at 12 pm on Sunday during the Kurigram Sadar Upazila election.

Secretary Helal said the turnout was “satisfactory”.

Polls to 492 Upazila councils are being held in five phases to elect chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairperson.

The Kishaloy Adarsha Govt Primary School voting centre in Kurigram Sadar was bereft of voters, half an hour after upazila polls opened. Elections were held at eight upazilas in the district.

The EC announced the schedule on Feb 3 for the first phase to be held in 87 Upazila bodies.

Elections to three Upazila councils have been stayed on orders from the courts, while the EC has stayed three others.

Elections were not held in three Upazila councils because there were single candidates for all the posts.

The upazila parishad elections are to be conducted in five stages, starting Mar 10 with polls in 87 upazilas. BGB personnel were deployed in Rajshahi on Saturday to maintain order.

Therefore, polls were held in 78 Upazilas on Sunday.

The EC had ordered nine members of parliament to leave the election areas for using their influence during the campaign. Voting was stayed in three Upazilas after the orders were ignored.