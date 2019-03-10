Polls open in 78 upazilas in first stage of local elections

Voting began at 8 am on Sunday and will continue until 4 pm. Meanwhile 28 candidates have been elected unopposed.

Though opposition parties are not contesting the polls, leaders from the ruling Awami League are participating in them. The Election Commission has already halted voting in three upazilas due to local representatives attempting to use their influence in the constituencies.

A mobile court has sentenced 11 Awami League activists to five days in prison for planning to sabotage the election in Rajshahi’s Durgapur Upazila.

The Election Commission has warned that it will stop voting immediately if they receive complaints of any irregularities.

“We will halt voting at any polling centres immediately if any irregularities are found,” EC Additional Secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman said on Saturday, before polls opened. “The commission has issued strict instructions to all involved on the matter.”

“Upazila elections are local elections,” he had said at a media briefing at the commission’s offices in Dhaka’s Agargaon. “The candidates are very active.”

“They have conducted their campaigns accordingly. We think the turnout in the elections will be quite high. This is my belief.”

Elections in 492 upazilas are to be held in five phases. The EC announced the schedule for the first phase on Feb 3 to be held in 87 upazilas.

Of the elections, three have been stayed by orders from the courts, while the EC has stayed three others. Elections will not be held in three upazilas because there are no opposing candidates. Therefore polls are being held in 78 upazilas on Sunday.

The EC had ordered nine members of parliament to leave the election areas for using their influence during the campaign. Voting was stayed in three upazilas after the order was ignored.

“The commission believed it was not possible to ensure a fair vote there at this stage. The elections for the upazila will be held later. The commission was convinced that the elections needed to be stayed.”

KEY FACTS

# A total of 14,248,580 voters can cast their ballots in 78 upazilas

# Voting will take place at 5,847 polling centres

# 207 candidates are vying for the post of chairman, 386 for vice chairman and 249 for woman vice chairman

# 15 chairmen, six vice chairmen and seven women vice chairmen have been elected unopposed

Police, BGB, Ansar-VDP, the coast guard, armed police and other law enforcers have been deployed to maintain order during the election. They will remain on election duty for two days after election day.

Returning officers and assistant returning officers have been instructed to ensure a free and fair election. The EC has warned that they will have to take responsibility for any irregularities.

The second phase of the upazila elections will be held on Mar 18, the third on Mar 24 and the fourth on Mar 31. The fifth phase will be held after Eid.