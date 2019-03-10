Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj

A presiding officer and two assistant presiding officers were detained for their involvement in the irregularity.

The Mohammedpur Government Primary High School at ward no. 1 in the city was closed at 2.30 am on Sunday, said Md Abul Hossain, the district’s returning officer.

The centre was scheduled to be open from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm on Sunday like the other centres in the upazila.

“There was pressure for illegal activity on the night before the election,” Presiding Officer Md Anowar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Sunday morning. “A written complaint was sent to the returning officer stating our inability to conduct a fair election under the circumstances.”

Returning Officer Abdul Hossain and Executive Magistrate Mohammed Rahmat Ullah went to the centre on Saturday night and closed it.

Presiding officer Md Anowar Hossain, Assistant Presiding Officers Abdul Alim and Belal Hossain were arrested the next morning, said UNO Sarker Md Raihan.

“We are conducting an investigation into the irregularity and legal measures will be taken against those detained,” he told bdnews24.com.