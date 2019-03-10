Home > Bangladesh

Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj

  Sirajganj Correpondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Mar 2019 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 10:40 AM BdST

Authorities have closed a polling centre in Sirajganj's Sadar Upazila over irregularities on the night before the first phase of voting in the upazila elections.

A presiding officer and two assistant presiding officers were detained for their involvement in the irregularity.

The Mohammedpur Government Primary High School at ward no. 1 in the city was closed at 2.30 am on Sunday, said Md Abul Hossain, the district’s returning officer.

The centre was scheduled to be open from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm on Sunday like the other centres in the upazila.

“There was pressure for illegal activity on the night before the election,” Presiding Officer Md Anowar Hossain told bdnews24.com on Sunday morning. “A written complaint was sent to the returning officer stating our inability to conduct a fair election under the circumstances.”

Returning Officer Abdul Hossain and Executive Magistrate Mohammed Rahmat Ullah went to the centre on Saturday night and closed it.  

Presiding officer Md Anowar Hossain, Assistant Presiding Officers Abdul Alim and  Belal Hossain were arrested the next morning, said UNO Sarker Md Raihan.

“We are conducting an investigation into the irregularity and legal measures will be taken against those detained,” he told bdnews24.com. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj

Voting begins in 78 upazilas

Saudi visit builds confidence: Ambassador Moshi

Over 17,000 land ministry staff declare wealth

Technology will affect jobs: FM

Purbachal habitable by December: Minister

Mar 7 observed in London, Delhi, Islamabad

WB approves $165m grant for Rohingyas

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.