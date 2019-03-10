Murtaza Bashir, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2019 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 05:14 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government will be presenting Independence Awards, the state’s highest honour, to 12 individuals, including a former and a current minister, in recognition of their accomplishments.
Painter Murtaza Bashir and writer Hasan Azizul Huq were among the awardees.
In addition to the individuals, an Independence Award will also be awarded to the Bangladesh Atomic Research Institute this year.
The names of the winners were announced at a media conference from the Cabinet Division on Sunday. Four of the winners this year will receive the awards posthumously.
Among them are martyred intellectual Mufazzal Haider Chaudhury and martyr ATM Zafar Alam, who will receive awards for their contributions to the Liberation War and Bangladesh’s independence.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and former Housing and Public Works Minister Mosharraf Hossain have also received awards in the same category.
Dr Quazi Misbahun Nahar was awarded in the independence and Liberation War category.
Brig Gen Dr Nurunnahar Fatema Begum will receive the award for medical science, while economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad will receive the award for social and public service.
Murtaza Bashir will receive the culture award, while Hasan Azizul Huq receives the award for literature. Prof Hasina Khan will receive the award for research and training.
The Bangladesh Atomic Research Institute will receive an award in the science and technology category.
The awards will be presented to the winners by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Mar 25.
The government has been presenting the awards to commemorate Independence Day on Mar 26 since 1977.
Each of the winners receives an 18-carat gold medal weighing 50g, a certificate and Tk 300,000.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Murtaza Bashir, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards
- Voting halted at six Kurigram centres over ‘ballot snatching’
- Sadarghat boat capsize: Rescue workers find body of Shahida Begum, raising death toll to six
- Man named in seven cases hacked to death in Madaripur
- Polling centre closed, 3 held in Sirajganj
- Polls open in 78 upazilas in first stage of local elections
- Saudi visit builds confidence, lays track for future investment, says Ambassador Moshi
- Police to restrict outsiders’ entry to Dhaka University during DUCSU polls
- ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ will impact jobs, says Foreign Minister Momen
- 17,208 land ministry employees submit wealth statements
Most Read
- ‘No survivors’ after Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes with 157 on board
- Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Khaleda Zia refuses to go to BSMMU for treatment: prison authorities
- ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ will impact jobs, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Police to restrict outsiders’ entry to Dhaka University during DUCSU polls
- Saudi visit builds confidence, lays track for future investment, says Ambassador Moshi
- Saudi prince arrested over bloody 'assault' video
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- 17,208 land ministry employees submit wealth statements