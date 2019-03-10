Murtaza Bashir, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards

Painter Murtaza Bashir and writer Hasan Azizul Huq were among the awardees.

In addition to the individuals, an Independence Award will also be awarded to the Bangladesh Atomic Research Institute this year.

The names of the winners were announced at a media conference from the Cabinet Division on Sunday. Four of the winners this year will receive the awards posthumously.

Among them are martyred intellectual Mufazzal Haider Chaudhury and martyr ATM Zafar Alam, who will receive awards for their contributions to the Liberation War and Bangladesh’s independence.

Freedom fighter Abdul Khalek and Prof Mohammad Khalek will also receive awards posthumously.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and former Housing and Public Works Minister Mosharraf Hossain have also received awards in the same category.

Dr Quazi Misbahun Nahar was awarded in the independence and Liberation War category.

Brig Gen Dr Nurunnahar Fatema Begum will receive the award for medical science, while economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad will receive the award for social and public service.

Murtaza Bashir will receive the culture award, while Hasan Azizul Huq receives the award for literature. Prof Hasina Khan will receive the award for research and training.

The Bangladesh Atomic Research Institute will receive an award in the science and technology category.

The awards will be presented to the winners by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Mar 25.

The government has been presenting the awards to commemorate Independence Day on Mar 26 since 1977.

Each of the winners receives an 18-carat gold medal weighing 50g, a certificate and Tk 300,000.