Man named in seven cases hacked to death in Madaripur
Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2019 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 11:57 AM BdST
A man who was named in seven cases on various charges has been hacked to death in Madaripur’s Sadar Upazila.
The incident took place at upazila’s Brahmannadi village around midnight on Saturday, said Kamrul Hasan, chief of Madaripur Sadar Police Station.
The deceased has been identified as Moazzem, from Mollar Bari in Brahmannadi village.
The perpetrators attacked Moazzem over a power struggle in the area, Hasan said.
He died on his way to Faridpur Sadar Hospital, he added.
