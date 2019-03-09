Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister

“Various obstacles delayed progress on the Purbachal project. All the residents who got plot allotments will get plots fit to live,” he said during the inspection of the 100-foot canal excavation project from Kuril to Balu River on Saturday.

“We could not carry out the work in line with the requirements. Now the obstacles are almost over. We hope to make it ready by the end of 2019 by providing all the public services to those who got allotments. "

On the much discussed 142-storey 'Iconic Tower' at Purbachal, he said there were some tests remaining.

The government had initiated the Purbachal project on a 6,277-acre piece of land in Naraynganj's Rupganj and Gazipur's Kaliganj in 1996.

According to the plan, the New Town will have 60,000 flats and 25,016 plots for houses.