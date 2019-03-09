Home > Bangladesh

Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2019 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 06:37 PM BdST

Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim has promised to make the Purbachal housing project habitable by this December.

“Various obstacles delayed progress on the Purbachal project. All the residents who got plot allotments will get plots fit to live,” he said during the inspection of the 100-foot canal excavation project from Kuril to Balu River on Saturday.

“We could not carry out the work in line with the requirements. Now the obstacles are almost over. We hope to make it ready by the end of 2019 by providing all the public services to those who got allotments. "

On the much discussed 142-storey 'Iconic Tower' at Purbachal, he said there were some tests remaining.

The government had initiated the Purbachal project on a 6,277-acre piece of land in Naraynganj's Rupganj and Gazipur's Kaliganj in 1996.

According to the plan, the New Town will have 60,000 flats and 25,016 plots for houses.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

WB approves $165m grant for Rohingyas

Quader able to speak: Doctors

Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found

Detainee killed in Khulna ‘shootout’

Buriganga capsize: Child's body found

E-vote will end ballot stuffing: CEC

Mahjabeen Khaled says her Facebook page is hacked

War for women isn't over: Anisuzzaman

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.