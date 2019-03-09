Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2019 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2019 06:37 PM BdST
Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim has promised to make the Purbachal housing project habitable by this December.
“Various obstacles delayed progress on the Purbachal project. All the residents who got plot allotments will get plots fit to live,” he said during the inspection of the 100-foot canal excavation project from Kuril to Balu River on Saturday.
“We could not carry out the work in line with the requirements. Now the obstacles are almost over. We hope to make it ready by the end of 2019 by providing all the public services to those who got allotments. "
On the much discussed 142-storey 'Iconic Tower' at Purbachal, he said there were some tests remaining.
The government had initiated the Purbachal project on a 6,277-acre piece of land in Naraynganj's Rupganj and Gazipur's Kaliganj in 1996.
According to the plan, the New Town will have 60,000 flats and 25,016 plots for houses.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
- Historic Mar 7 observed in London, New Delhi, Islamabad
- CEC opens Pandora's Box: BNP leader Rizvi
- World Bank approves $165m grant to help Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Awami League leader Quader now able to speak: Doctors
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Detainee killed in Khulna ‘shootout’
- Buriganga capsize: Four bodies found, one still missing
- Ex-MP Mahjabeen Khaled says her Facebook page has been hacked
- E-voting will help end overnight stuffing of ballot boxes: CEC Huda
Most Read
- Indian Air Force’s fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
- Some ex-student leaders lying about Bangabandhu's Mar 7 speech: Hasina
- Sultan Mansur has ‘belittled himself’ by taking oath as an MP, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Military saris in vogue as India parades patriotism to Pakistan
- Baby of Islamic State teenager in UK furore dies: Syrian group
- A surge in women’s mosques
- Jatiya Oikya Front MPs-elect should join parliament like Mansur, says Nasim
- Woman found dead after Buriganga boat capsize
- Truck roll-over in Mexico kills at least 25