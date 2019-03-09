Police to restrict outsiders’ entry to Dhaka University during DUCSU polls

A 24-hour restriction on 'unauthorised' movement in the campus will be effective from 6 pm on Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia, said at a media briefing on Saturday.

“Only DU students, teachers, officials, employees and others on duty will be allowed inside the campus,” he said.

Check-posts will be set up at Shahbagh, Nilkhet, Palashi, Jagannath Hall, Shahidullah Hall, the High Court and Romana Crossing to block entry into the university.

Citizens with valid passes and stickers on their vehicles will be allowed to enter the DU campus from these areas, said the DMP commissioner.

Journalists will be provided ‘duty passes’, said Commissioner Asaduzzaman, adding that no more than four persons from the electronic media and two from the print media will be allowed entry.

All polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance.

Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said the university transports will operate normally to bring non-residential students to the campus on day of the polls.

"Everything will function normally on election day. The restrictions will not apply to valid students.”